JGU launches Young Global Business Leader programme

As technology and shifting battles of globalisation transform the workplace, the has launched a new one-year certificate programme for developing graduates into global business leaders, the program will skill up fresh graduates for the future.

The programme has been named as "Young Global Business Leaders" (YGBL) and it offers to skill up fresh graduates as well as those with a few years of experience to get future-ready.

While launching the programme, the of the university said, "In an era of fast-changing technology, shifting geopolitical trends and ever-speeding innovation, it takes new and special skills to stay ahead of the curve."

The one-year programme is a multidisciplinary and contemporary which aims at preparing students for business and beyond.

The courses in the programme will be taught by faculty members from the different schools of JGU, like the of Liberal Arts and Humanities, Jindal Global Law School, and the of Banking and Finance apart from the

"With a focus on Artificial Intelligence, and Innovation, the Young Global Business Leaders programme would enable young management graduates across disciplines to grasp the socio-geopolitical and technological ground-shifts and help non-management graduates to supplement their training with a business perspective," Kumar added.

--IANS

rag/am/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)