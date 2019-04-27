BJP leader slams AAP for 'anti-education' policies

from on Saturday slammed and the (AAP) government in the national capital for its "anti-education" policies and for failing to regularise the jobs of 22,000 guest teachers.

The former MLA from Saket alleged that despite being in power for four years, the Kejriwal-led government played hide and seek with the livelihood of 22,000 guest teachers working in different government schools in

"The AAP government in failed to regularise the jobs of the guest teachers despite being in power after winning 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats. During the past four years, and Minister have failed to address the issue of regularising guest teachers, forcing the teaching community to agitate on the streets of Delhi," Jolly said.

"Now the Delhi government's reported decision to stop funds to 28 colleges is akin to dropping a bomb on the sector in the capital," said Jolly, a former of the

The decision would affect both teaching and non-teaching staff as well as the student community, Jolly said.

