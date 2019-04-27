Opposition at EC against Congress' Bathinda nominee

The (SAD) on Saturday urged the (EC) to register a case against candidate Amarinder Singh and cancel his nomination for allegedly trying to bribe voters.

A SAD delegation led by party's submitted a formal representation to Punjab's Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Karuna Raju in this regard, along with a video evidence.

"The SAD represented that Warring has not only violated the model code of conduct but also indulged in corrupt practices as per Section 123 of Representation of People Act 1950 and Representation of People Act 1951. It said in the light of this fact, he should be arrested immediately after registration of appropriate cases against him," Cheema said here.

"In the alleged bribery video, Tinku of Budhlada town tells to take back Rs 50,000 given to him. Warring forces Tinku to keep the money and then rushes out of his residence," Cheema said.

(PEP) also demanded cancellation of Raja Warring's candidature and registration of a case against him.

