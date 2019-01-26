Himachal bright, sunny after 5 days of snow

It was a bright and sunny but chilly day across on Saturday after five days of widespread rain and snowfall that turned Shimla, and Dalhousie more picturesque.

"It was bright and sunny today after five days. As the skies have cleared, the minimum temperatures across the state are likely to plummet by three to four notches," a told IANS.

It was minus 1.3 degrees in Shimla, which saw 5.6 cm of snow. Its nearby destinations like Kufri, Fagu, Chail and Narkanda experienced moderate snowfall over the past 24 hours since Friday.

Snow was seen on the Mall Road, the Ridge, the and Jakhu hills here.

Keylong, and Spiti, was the coldest at a minimum of minus 16 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in was at minus 7.3 degrees, while the minimum temperature was minus 6.8 degrees in Manali, minus 2.6 in Dalhousie and one degree Celsius in Dharamsala.

Officials said the entire district, upper and Pangi and Bharmour areas in Chamba are still cut off as roads were under a thick blanket of snow and efforts were on to reopen them.

--IANS

vg/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)