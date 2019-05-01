Historic Mughal Road in J&K re-opens after 5 months

The historic connecting the region with the Valley was re-opened for traffic after five months on Wednesday.

The derives its name from the period of Mughal rule in as this road link was used by and his successors to reach the Valley.

Heavy snow in the Pir Ki Gali area of the highway during the winter months closed the road for five months thereby leaving the Jammu-Srinagar national highway as the only surface link between the landlocked Valley and the outside world.

The opening of the will ease traffic pressure on the since travellers can use this road as an alternative during the summer months.

IANS

sq/mag/bg

