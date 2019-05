'Super app' to place Reliance Jio in pole position

As Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Industries, prepares to officially launch world's largest and give jitters to and Walmart-Flipkart, is reportedly working on a "super app" that will provide over 100 services at one platform.

is now serving over 300 million subscribers in as has seen an unparalleled growth.

According to experts, launching a "super app" at this juncture would put in a pole position to create India's WeChat, in the market where others like Snapdeal, Paytm, Freecharge, and Hike have failed.

"The ubiquitousness of devices puts Reliance in a powerful position. It can connect its vast ecosystem of its users with a multi-layered fabric, offering a rich array of services, connecting online-to-offline, through a one-stop, super app," Prabhu Ram, Head, (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

Reliance Jio's "super app" will facilitate ecommerce, and payments -- all at one place.

" is a mobile-first nation and such a self-contained network that offers convenience will find favour with demanding consumers," Ram emphasised.

The tech stack at Reliance Jio, via a series of acquisitions and investments, now includes a conversational (AI) layer, a vernacular voice tech layer, a logistics layer, as well as a AI-based education layer.

"All of these layers, on top of the Jio would put Reliance in a pole position to create India's WeChat," Ram noted.

The fast-growing Indian ecommerce market, poised to touch $84 billion in 2021 from $ 24 billion in 2017 (according to a joint report by and Retail Association of India), is set to face massive disruption with Reliance's entry.

According to Mukesh Ambani, the new commerce platform will aim to transform the lives of around three crore merchants across the country, enabling them to do all that large enterprises and are able to do with the help of technology.

"Reliance is working on creating the world's largest online-to-offline New Commerce Platform," said at the "Make in Odisha Conclave" in November last year.

On the other hand, after successful execution of mobility business, Jio is now focused on catapulting India's underserved Home and Enterprise connectivity market to global standards with its next-generation GigaFiber FTTH services.

reported a 64.7 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2018-19, on an year-on-year basis.

The standalone net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the last fiscal was Rs 840 crore, up from Rs 510 crore reported during FY 2017-18.

The company reported a standalone revenue from operations of Rs 11,106 crore during the quarter under review, 55.8 per cent higher from Rs 7,128 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

--IANS

na/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)