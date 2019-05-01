36 posts of PSB directors lying vacant: AIBEA

Thirty six posts of directors in (PSB) haven't been filled for a long time, said a top of a major union.

According to C.H.Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Employees' Association (AIBEA), the Nationalisation Act/ Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act provides for appointment of a employee and an officer employee as directors on the Boards of all the PSBs.

"None of the 18 PSBs have a workmen employee and an officer representative as a on their Boards. In all 36 posts for are lying vacant for a long time," said Venkatachalam on Wednesday.

He said that there were 18 PSBs each with a Board strength ranging between 7-14 directors, including the Chairman, Managing Director(s), Directors, nominees of the RBI and the

The recently ordered the (RBI) to provide a list of loan defaulters and its inspection reports in this regard to those who seek them under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

On Board members being provided with the RBI inspection reports into their banks, Venkatachalam said: "The RBI inspection reports are placed on the table on the day of the Board meeting. But the does not give the Board of Directors enough time to go through the voluminous report. The reports are taken back at the end of the meeting."

