Honoured to be part of 'Slumdog Millionaire': Anil Kapoor

As the Oscar-winning "Slumdog Millionaire" on Wednesday completed a decade since its release in 2009, said he feels honoured to be its part.

"It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for 'Slumdog Millionaire', and what a journey it has been since then," Anil said in a statement.

"Many have called Slumdog a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honoured to have been a part of it," he added.

British filmmaker Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire" recounts the travails of an 18-year-old orphan from the slums of who goes on to win a staggering Rs 20 million on India's "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" game show.

Anil was seen as in the film, which traces the rags to riches tale of slum boy, played by

The film sweeped eight at the 81st Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Film Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Direction and Motion Picture.

Indian music maestro brought home two awards for "Jai ho" composition in the same year.

Veteran writer-lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar and were also winners who made proud in 2009 for the movie.

--IANS

sug/mag/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)