Rap used to naturally excite me: Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is scoring chartbuster success with his hip-hop artiste avatar for "Gully Boy", says he had an affinity towards the genre since his childhood and loves by

Ranveer, who has been showcasing his versatility film after film and is fresh off the box office hit "Simmba", plays a in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" and has sung four songs in the album. Two of the tracks -- "Asli Hip Hop" and "Apna Time Aayega" -- have found fans.

"Hip-hop is something that's very alive inside me and always has been ever since I was a kid. I have a natural affinity and inclination towards it and I was thrilled to be in Zoya's film because I had always wanted to do such a film," Ranveer said in a statement to IANS.

It was because of his passion towards the genre that he could sink his teeth deep into the role in the film, which also stars

"I think I was in Class 3 or 4 when I first got into hip-hop. I loved listening to Snoop Dog, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G, while growing up and I have been into that kind of ever since.

"I used to watch a lot of MTV and that's where I first experienced it. There is a cousin of mine who migrated to the US and whenever he used to come down for summer holidays, he used to bring this and we used to sit and hear it all the time," Ranveer said.

Rap legends Tupac and have inspired Ranveer, shaping up the 'hip-hop artiste' in him.

"I think Tupac's 'All Eyez on Me' was the first album that I had mugged up. And when made his debut... he completely blew my mind. I followed his music very closely and he became one of my most favourite artistes of all time," he said.

Known for his eclectic dressing, some of Ranveer's earlier fashion statements were also inspired by the rappers.

"I used to go through phases where I used to dress like rappers - wear baggy jeans, oversized jerseys."

--IANS

rb/mag

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)