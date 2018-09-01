How on-the-job training and development programmes give companies a competitive edge (Business Tips)

Twenty-four-year-old was offered a job by a reputed private firm during a campus drive. The young professional was eager to join his new and showcase some of the skills that he mastered in college and put them to good use.

However, certain tasks that Abhishek was asked to perform at his were beyond his academic knowledge. Although he had the willingness to learn, the lack of training made him a poor performer.

Often, the skills acquired in an educational institute differ from those required for the job. This means educational institutions should look beyond academics and offer students real-time experiences, where they are able to gain first-hand exposure of working in the real world. To some extent, such programmes can help students get a taste of the actual professional world and help them establish critical networking connections. However, it is training that can enable employees to acquire new and specific skills for a certain role, increase their contribution to the business and build their self-esteem.

The skill sets required for jobs are ever-changing and it is the responsibility of companies to plug the skill gap between education and employment. Offering the right training to employees will help in strengthening their skills, enhancing their capabilities and acquiring new knowledge. The companies that invest time and money in developing and expanding the knowledge of their employees bring in more productivity and are able to position themselves better in the larger business landscape.

Here's a look at how on-the-job training can prove to be a worthwhile investment for companies and equip employees with the right set of skills:

Helps tackle shortcomings: While one employee maybe good at calculations and market segmentation, another may prove her excellence in ideation and churning out new strategies. Every individual will have some shortcomings and it is timely training and development programmes that can upskill employees to perform different tasks with the minimum required skill. Workplace training plays a pivotal role in bridging the skill gap and keeping employees on the cutting edge of industry developments

Increases productivity: In a rapidly-evolving job landscape, employees need to be trained and taught about new technologies and their applications. With training and development, employees can stay up-to-date, use new technologies and give up on the old ways of performing a task. They can finish a task faster and show improved results with the right training. It will also give them confidence and enable them to adopt new and better ways to achieve their goals and objectives

Boosts employees' morale: Lack of guidance often kills the morale of employees. Training and development programmes not only improve the skills of employees but also boost their morale, thereby making them happy and leading to longer tenures. Apart from breaking the monotony in the workplace, training programmes offer employees a learning platform where they are able to master new skills and become more marketable.

Encourages creativity: With training and upskilling, employees are able to think outside the box and widen their thinking capabilities, hone their communication skills and develop new skills that can improve a company's competitive edge. Such programmes are the best ways to promote innovation and improve employee involvement.

Enhances company reputation and profile: Offering the right training and development programme makes the company stand out in the sphere. Employees are likely to feel valued if they are being invested in, and they work harder to exceed expectations. However, the company should adopt stronger and successful training strategies that help them build their brand name and enable them to emerge as a sought-after firm among employees.

