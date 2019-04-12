HP Envy Curved AIO 34: Stream, play, live the dream

Modern desktop workplaces have come of age and users do not mind spending moolah for a truly immersive experience -- be it for gaming, streaming movies or performing day-to-day tasks.

HP Inc, the world in desktops and printers, has redesigned the Envy Curved All-In-One (AIO) 34 machine with a big curved display and a superior sound system.

From the craftsmanship of its ultra-thin, curved micro-edge display to every one of its almost five million pixels - the device transcends the realm of home entertainment with an immersive experience unlike any other.

The Rs 1,64,990, Windows 10 device with an integrated privacy camera practically floats above a sculpted aluminum stand and sound bar.

The barely visible bezel revolutionises display by letting a larger screen fit into a smaller frame.

The device with 16GB Optane memory and 1TB hard drive has Qi-compatible wireless charging pad integrated into the base along with Bang & Olufsen-tuned sound system.

With the Qi-compatible pad, you can wirelessly charge through the desktop's charger base.

On the hardware front, the AIO houses 7th generation Core i7-7700T processor, 16 GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB solid state drive, 4GB RX 460 graphics card with 4GB dedicated memory.

The HP comes with volume control and optical mouse.

The infrared sensor in " HD IR camera" lets you securely log into with Windows Hello. The pop-up camera is only enabled when in use, securing your privacy.

Embedded in the sound bar, front-firing quad speakers direct sound toward you at a 45-degree angle for clear, loud audio.

The intuitive touch controls of the audio dial allow you to easily adjust the volume.

On AIO, watch or prime movies in true-to-life colour with the same industry-leading specifications as those used in Hollywood.

The RX 460 graphics will let you enjoy smooth gaming on latest titles and most popular eSports games.

The solid state storage provides up to 17 times faster performance than a traditional desktop hard drive.

The HP machine is priced in the same range as Dell's audio-first AIO XPS 27 but is cheaper than the 27-inch for the same configurations.

Conclusion: You will take some time to get used to the curved screen but when you get acclimatized and reach a comfort level, the Curved All-In-One (AIO) 34-inch will create a different, immersive world for you.

The operating speed of the curved machine is truly remarkable and handles daily tasks without much hassle. Go for video streaming, gaming or whatever you can think of, as you are sitting next to a real beast in the world of desktops.

