Huawei Mate 20 Pro reinstated in Android Q beta programme

has reinstated Mate 20 Pro as one of the eligible for its Q Beta programme, Consumer Business Group India said on Friday.

Q OS is the forthcoming (OS) by which is set to replace the current OS 9 or Android Pie.

"Users will not become victims of this global tussle and will continue to receive in a timely manner," Ren Zhengfei, founder, Huawei, said in a statement.

The player added that the quality of its service as well as the for its existing pool of customers will continue as usual.

The Chinese telecom giant reiterated it was confident that the issue will get resolved amicably.

The world's largest equipment supplier had earlier this week filed a motion in a challenging the constitutionality of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (2019 NDAA).

The company asked for a summary judgment on whether it was constitutional for the to implement military spending provisions that barred from buying products.

On May 15, US effectively banned Huawei with a national security order.

Earlier this week, the SD Association, a non-profit organisation at the helm of the standards for SD and microSD products, had removed the company from its membership list.

However, (TSMC) -- the world's largest -- has announced the beginning of mass production of its second-generation 7nm+ process for 985 chipset.

The top-notch 985 chipset would likely feature in Huawei's flagship Mate 30.

--IANS

ksc/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)