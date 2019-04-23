Huawei 'P30 Lite' sale at Amazon India on Thursday

Chinese maker on Tuesday announced that its recently launched "P30 Lite" will go on sale on Thursday in

Priced at Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and Rs 19,990 for the 4GB+128GB model, the would be available for on in midnight black and peacock blue colours.

The smarphone comes equipped with a 6.15-inch LCD screen with teardrop notch, (AI)-enabled 24MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera set-up and 32MP selfie camera powered by a Kirin

The smartphone was launched as part of Huawei's launch event in alongside P30 Pro that was launched in earlier this month costing Rs 71,990.

"P30 Lite" is also coming bundled with EMI, exchange, cashbacks and data offers for Jio users.

--IANS

rp/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)