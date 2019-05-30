Huawei reinstated in SD Association: Report

Chinese has been reinstated in the SD Association's website, days after its name got removed from the portal in the wake of the recent US ban.

"The SD Association's membership list now includes the Chinese manufacturer once again. A confirmed the news, but declined to provide more details," the Authority reported late on Wednesday.

"We've also contacted the to confirm Huawei's reinstatement, and will update the article when they get back to us," it said.

The move clearly suggests that the giant is cleared to use one significant in its upcoming handsets.

Earlier this week, the SD Association, a non-profit organisation at the helm of the standards for SD and microSD products, had ejected the company from its membership list.

Meanwhile, (TSMC) -- the world's largest -- has announced the beginning of mass production of its second-generation 7nm+ process for 985 chipset.

The top-notch 985 chipset would likely feature in Huawei's flagship Mate 30.

