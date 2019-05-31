Wrist, ear worn devices lead wearable market in Q1 2019

Riding on the popularity of wrist-worn and ear-worn devices, global shipments of reached 49.6 million units during the first quarter (Q1) of 2019, up 55.2 per cent from the previous year, the (IDC) said on Friday.

The top five wearable companies by shipment volume, market share, and year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q1 2019 included at the top spot followed by and with 25.8 per cent, 13.3 per cent and 10 per cent market share, respectively.

According to IDC's "Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker", wrist-worn wearables accounted for the majority of the market with 63.2 per cent share while experienced the fastest growth (135.1 per cent YoY) and accounted for 34.6 per cent of all wearables shipped.

"The elimination of headphone jacks and the increased usage of smart assistants both inside and outside the home have been driving factors in the growth of ear-worn wearables," Jitesh Ubrani, for IDC Trackers, said in a statement.

The Watch became highly successful at capturing unit share, but more importantly dollar share as the average selling price (ASP) of these watches has increased from $426 in Q1 2018 to $455 in the latest quarter.

"Looking ahead, this will become an increasingly important category as major platform and device makers use as an on-ramp to entice consumers into an ecosystem of that complement the but also offer the ability to leave the phone behind when necessary," Ubrani said.

ranked second due to the popularity of its Band, which accounted for roughly five million shipments, while ended the quarter with a market-beating growth of 282.2 per cent.

Huawei's success in the wearables market has been directly tied to its success in as the two products are often bundled together, said IDC.

