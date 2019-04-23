Amazon to close its online biz in China: Report

will withdraw its domestic marketplace business in China, effective from July 18, but will keep operating its other business sections, including Web Services, and cross-border operations.

Facing stiff competition from local online marketplace operators, including Alibaba, as well as the fast-growing Pinduoduo, Amazon's exit from business would be the end of the company's 15 years of journey into the market.

"We are notifying sellers that we will no longer operate a marketplace on cn (the Chinese-language site) and we will no longer be providing on Amazon.cn effective July 18," the company was quoted as saying by late on Monday.

Agency data suggested that owns 58.2 per cent of China's market in terms of sales, followed by JD.com's 16.3 per cent and Pinduoduo's 5.2 per cent, said a report in July 2018, according to the

Meanwhile, Amazon shoppers in will no longer be able to buy goods from third-party merchants in the country, but they still will be able to order from the US, Britain, and via the retail giant's global store.

