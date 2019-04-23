Facebook announces 1st browser API for Chrome

has announced its first major contribution to Googles Chrome browser that is focused on making user experience smoother and faster shortening the time between a click or keystroke and the browser reacting to that.

In computer programming, is a set of functions and procedures that supports the creation of applications which later access features or data that is part of an (OS), application or other service.

"We are excited to share that the 'Chrome 74' release will include the origin trial for our 'isInputPending' We hope to take developer feedback from this trial and use it to make the case for fully shipping the API," and Andrew Comminos, engineers at wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

This process of bringing its own API to the Chrome browser marks the new method of developing at the company.

According to the post, Facebook's "isInputPending" API is now part of a larger effort to build scheduling primitives into the web.

The would make trial of its new API on Chrome available for developers who "are looking to get rid of queuing delays and improve interaction and loading performance".

"We hope to continue driving new APIs and to ramp up our contributions to open source web browsers," Schloss and Comminos said.

--IANS

rp/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)