Huma can't wait to begin work on Zack Snyder's film

Indian Qureshi feels humbled and excited to join the cast of American filmmaker "Army of the Dead". She says she cant wait for the shooting to begin.

Huma's role in the film is significant and entirely new territory for the

The film follows a zombie outbreak in as a man assembles a group of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist. joins the team, which also has actors like Ella Purnell, and

"Army of the Dead" marks Snyder's return to the zombie genre, having previously made his directorial debut with "Dawn of the Dead".

"I am so humbled and excited for the opportunity. Huge fan of Snyder and can't wait to begin shoot," said in a statement.

