Hyderabad girl critical after attack by spurned lover

A college student was critically injured when a spurned lover attacked her with a sickle here on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident occurred in Barkatpura neighbourhood in the heart of the city when the girl, 17, was on her way to the college.

The youth attacked her with a sickle used to cut coconuts. The girl sustained grievous injuries on her neck, stomach and hands. The girl, a student of 12th standard, was rushed to where she is battling for life.

Doctors at the hospital said the victim suffered 14-15 cuts and lost a lot of blood. They said she was put on artificial life support system and the next 72 hours would be critical.

The assailant, who escaped after the attack, was identified as Bharat, a neighbour of the victim. Police investigations revealed that she had spurned his advances in the past. As he continued to harass her, she complained to her parents, who lodged a complaint with the police a few days ago.

The police had earlier called for counselling and let him off with a warning. They believe attacked the girl to take revenge on her.

The police said a special team was constituted to arrest the accused.

