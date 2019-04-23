Hyderabad Nizams' family visits royal jewel show

Royal jewels from the Nizams' family collection, worn by seven generations of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, are on exhibition at the here. The extensive show of jewels was visited by Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the last ruling Nizam, on Tuesday.

"Jewels of India: The Nizam's Jewellery Collection", a temporary exhibition here, is open for public viewing till May 5. Displayed in third time now, it showcases 173 dazzling pieces of jewellery, including one of the world's biggest diamonds -- the Jacob Diamond.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, who visited the exhibition with his daughters Noorah and Fazlika Fatima, is the grandson of Ali Khan, who continued to rule till he signed the Instrument of Accession in 1948 and merged it with the union of

"We are awestruck to witness our own massive and exquisite jewels collection that represents our familial heritage. Growing up, we heard about the massive contributions of our great grandfather.

"This collection is rightly called a cultural contribution to of India," they said in a statement released by the

Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, part of the royal family of Qatar, also visited the exhibition.

