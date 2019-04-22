'Serendipity arts fest is a people's festival'

The fourth edition of Serendipity Arts Festival, held annually in Goa, will be a people's festival, aiming at "bringing back the magic of art into the mundane realities of life", industrialist and founder patron said on Monday.

The multidisciplinary festival also announced its curatorial panel last week.

"We are aiming at bringing back the magic of art into the mundane realities of life, by making the festival-experiential, inclusive, accessible, experimental and educational.

"It is a people's festival which has been working towards breaking the exclusivity and broaden the footprint of art & culture in the region," said.

"We look forward to hosting a more immersive, experimental and inclusive festival in 2019, and we'll stress on the enhancement of the festival's qualitative aspect," told IANS here.

Its 2019 curatorial lineup will have and (Music), and Upadhya (Dance), and Arundhati Nag (Theatre), and (Culinary Arts), and and (Photography).

It will also have Dr. and Sudarshan Shetty as curators for Visual Arts, and Pramod K.G. for Craft.

Additionally, special projects will be curated by HH Art Spaces, St+art India Foundation, Vishal K. Dar, Vidya Shivadas, and Nancy Adajania, among others.

The festival, with its special focus on the contemporary arts of South Asia, will take place during December 15-22 in Panaji.

--IANS

sj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)