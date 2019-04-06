Hyderabad opt to field against Mumbai (Toss)

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the 19th Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.
While the hosts remain unchanged, Mumbai made two changes in their side as Ishan Kishan and Alzarri Joseph replaced Yuvraj Singh and Lasith Malinga.
Mumbai is placed sixth in the points table with two wins from four games. On the other hand, Hyderabad is at the second spot after three wins from four games.
Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Captain), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
--IANS
kk/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
