Hyderabad student kills self over JEE failure

A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide here on Tuesday by shooting himself over his failure to crack the (JEE) Mains test, police said.

This comes just days after 20 students ended their lives following a goof-up in their intermediate examination results.

allegedly used the pistol of his father, a retired army jawan, to kill himself at his house in the Neredmet neighbourhood in the early hours of the day.

The student took coaching at for the test but he failed to qualify. The results were announced on Monday.

Sahil's father had scolded him for failing the exam and for not concentrating on his studies. Depressed over his failure and the scolding from his father, is suspected to have taken the extreme step.

The police are questioning Sahil's father, Meheruddin, who is currently working as a at a

--IANS

ms/bc

