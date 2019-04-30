SC acquits nine convicted in 1984 riots case

The on Tuesday acquitted nine persons convicted in the 1984 case, giving them benefit of doubt for lack of evidence.

Those acquitted were convicted for fuelling riots in East Delhi's Trilok Puri area.

In November last year, the High Court had upheld its verdict in the case following which the convicted persons appealed in the

"There was no evidence against these people and even eyewitnesses did not identify them directly," the apex court said.

Those acquitted on Tuesday include Ganshenan, Ved Prakash, Tara Chand, Surendra Singh (Kalyan Puri), Habib, Ram Shiromani, Brahm Singh, Subbar Singh and Surendra Murti.

--IANS

ss/rs/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)