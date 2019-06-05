I'll be doing a Hindi film pretty soon: Dhanush

Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another Hindi film soon.

spoke about it on the sidelines of the trailer launch of "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir" along with film's and

Talking about reports that he may collaborate with his "Raanjhanaa" for a Hindi film, said: "Yes, I will be teaming up with in some time, but other than that, I am waiting for the right script to come my way. I am doing a Hindi film and there will be announcement about the same pretty soon."

As for " .", his first international film, said: "It was a great and a learning experience for me. I wanted to understand how things work over there (internationally) and their take on filmmaking. I found it as an opportunity to learn as much as possible.

"It was a great experience meeting so many people from so many countries and industries. People over there have a different culture, and weather... It was very new experience for me but once the initial phase is done then, I feel we all are the same all over the world."

Dhanush further said: "I feel my English is not that great, so the team worked with me with a lot of patience. They helped me while we were shooting for the film and I feel very fortunate to be part of this project."

The film is based on Romain Puertolas' novel "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Wardrobe".

Asked if he has read the book, Dhanush said: "No, I didn't read the book because I didn't want to until I finished the film. I have finished the shooting of the film, but still I haven't read the book. As of now, I am busy shooting for one of my So once I am done with that, I will read the book."

A comedy-adventure film, " " also features Erin Moriarty, and in pivotal roles. It was shot in four countries -- India, France, and -- and will release on June 21.

--IANS

iv/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)