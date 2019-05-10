Dhanush completes 17 years in film industry

It has been a "roller-coaster of a career", says national award winning who completed 17 years in the film industry Friday, as he reminisced about his journey starting with the blockbuster debut movie ' '



" released on May 10, 2002, the day that would change my life forever. Has it really been 17 years," said in a statement.

The artiste, who has handled a gamut of roles, said he started off as a "clueless young boy" who forayed into stardom.

"It feels like yesterday that you (fans) opened your hearts to the clueless young boy who didn't even know if he had it in him to become an actor, let alone a star," he said.

Expressing his gratitude to fans and others for reposing faith in him, said they had stood by him through "good times and bad, hits and flops, success and failures."



"I am not a perfect person, but your unconditional faith drives to push myself harder," the versatile artiste, who crooned the popular "Why this kola veri di" number a few years back, said.

"Thulluvadho Ilamai" was directed by his elder brother

Dhanush won the Best award for "Aadukalam", where he portrayed the role of a rustic youth who breeds roosters for cockfights.

He also forayed into production with his Wunderbar Films, producing among others, superstar Rajinikanth-starrer "Kaala". The top star is Dhanush's

He also forayed into direction, helming "Pa Paandi" starring Rajkiran which is about the story of a stunt artiste who reconnects with his long-lost lady love.

Dhanush has also acted in Hindi Raanjhana and Shamitabh.

