Explosion on 'James Bond' set, one injured

A controlled explosion on the sets of upcoming "James Bond" has destroyed a stage at Studios outside and left one person injured.

The film's official account posted the announcement on Tuesday, stating that the explosion on the set of "Bond 25" caused damage to the exterior of the 007 stage on Tuesday here, reports

"There were no injuries on set. However one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury," the tweet read.

It was another setback for the production. In May, underwent an ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming an action scene in That required two weeks of rehabilitation for the

Also, exited the project as last year over creative differences, which led to its release being delayed by nearly six months from October 2019 to April 2020.

"Bond 25" is being directed by It also includes Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, and

