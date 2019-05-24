I'm no weatherman but what I predict happens: Paswan

BJP ally (LJP) on Friday said that he is not a "mausam vaigyanik" (weatherman), as his rivals describe him, but he understands the pulse of the people and what he predicts after observation, actually happens.

A day after victory of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which is a member, in the polls, Paswan said he had predicted that the NDA would win all the 40 parliamentary seats in

The prediction proved more or less correct with the NDA winning 39 seats this time from

"I was one of the first who publicly claimed that there will be a Modi tsunami this time, not just a wave, and that is happened exactly," Paswan said.

Jailed had described Paswan as a 'mausam vaigyanik' of politics, who really understands which side the political wave in the country is in favour of, or against.

Paswan's won all the six seats it contested in

"My party success rate is 100 per cent, more than in the last polls", he said.

He also said that his son, Chirag Paswan, who won from the Jamui constituency, is suitable for being inducted into the

Paswan did not contest polls in 2019, which is first such absence since 1977 when he won his first parliamentary poll from Bihar's Hajipur.

