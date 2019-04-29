Paswan censures opposition over PM's caste debate

Union Minister and (LJP) on Monday hit out at the opposition parties for raising the issue of Narendra Modi's caste background and called them frustrated as they know they are "losing elections".

Addressing the media here, Paswan asked "what problem" Vadra and have if Modi's caste is listed in "backward" category.

"What is hurting them? When Modiji had become Minister of Gujarat, he was abused over his caste then. Now, they are raising it again. It is their frustration as they know they are losing the elections," he said.

On Sunday, had claimed that Modi got his caste included among the Other Backward Class (OBC) communities for political gains. Vadra, however, denied that her party ever raised questions about Modi's caste.

Earlier, Modi had "requested" the opposition parties not to drag him into caste

Paswan said the LJP-Bharatiya Janata Party- (United) alliance would win all 40 seats in

"We expect the will win all 40 seats and we are cent per cent sure about 35 seats," he said.

Paswan also said Gandhi chose not to contest against Modi in as she was "scared".

He claimed that the NDA will win polls with majority and Modi will become again.

