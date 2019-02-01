Paswan calls Interim Budget 'second surgical strike'

Union Minister and called the Interim Budget 2019-20 the "second surgical strike" by the NDA government and said the opposition leaders looked "despondent".

"The first surgical strike occurred on the border. Jawans fought it with bullets. Here, we will fight with ballots. People will decide that the NDA wins 400 seats. Narendra Modiji will be the (again)," he told reporters outside Parliament.

"Has anybody ever thought of such a big step for farmers?" he asked.

Equating the Budget with cricket, Paswan said it was "a sixer" and the opposition would not be able "to find the ball" until the elections.

