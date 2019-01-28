I've a fear of being tied down: Diane Kruger

-
Actress Diane Kruger says she has a fear of being "tied down", but she also feels the need for some stability in her life.
In an interview to Psychologies magazine, the "In the Fade" actress, who has a two-month-old daughter with partner Norman Reedus, said she feels "anxious" if she doesn't have stability in her life,reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: "I've always had a strong sense of personal freedom, you shouldn't be afraid to change things if you're not happy. I've moved around a lot and sometimes feel unsettled, it is important for me to have some stability and structure or I become anxious.
"But I also have a fear of being tied down."
The 42-year-old star thinks her career has helped bring her out of her shell because she is quite introverted in her everyday life.
"I have a quiet side and I'm kind of wary with people I don't know. That's maybe why I love acting -- because I become more extroverted when I'm working in the closed environment of a film set, and I get to throw myself into a character.
"I've always found so much satisfaction from being able to express myself through different characters and personalities -- it opens me up," she said.
--IANS
sug/rb
