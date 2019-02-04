I want to emulate Imran Khan and Kejriwal, says Faesal

Demanding a "political solution" to the and problem, former IAS on Monday told his first public meeting that he wanted to chart his own course in a la and

Faesal, 35, told the public rally at the that "our Ph.D scholars are getting martyred while our youths are accused of waging protests after being paid Rs 500 each.

"As a civil servant, I have seen the bitter experiences faced by our people to seek their genuine rights.

" is a political issue and it should be resolved in a political way. Those at the helm of affairs enjoy while the people in suffer. I saw this while in service.

"I was deeply disturbed by seeing these things. That is why I left the civil service," he said.

Faesal said it was the callous attitude of those at the helm of affairs that forced him to leave the comforts of the civil service and join

He told the gathering that his would be like that of and

"My partymen will work selflessly for the good of the people," he asserted, indicating his intention to steer clear of other mainstream and separatist political parties in order to form a political outfit of his own.

The 2009 IAS topper belongs to a village of district.

After obtaining his Bachelor's degree in medicine from the (SKIMS), he became the first Kashmiri ever to top the coveted civil service.

His dream with the civil service could not last long as he felt bureaucrats were forced to work at the whims of their political masters.

Faesal said he would work for the honour and dignity of the by fighting corruption, injustice and poor governance.

"I have decided to fight every party that has been exploiting the innocent people of Kashmir.

"When politicians are asked what is the issue, they say 'Kashmir is a problem. Give them monetary packages'. Do we only need money? Is the Kashmiri a

"We want to tell them that Kashmir is a political problem. They should not play with the lives of by throwing money around.

Referring to the period he was in IAS, Faesal said: "I tell you honestly I spent the last 10 years in a jail. In many ways I tried to serve my people and succeeded as well, but what I saw in those 10 years despite being a senior government officer, the fire in my heart... the atrocities and injustices I saw, I used to feel helpless."

Faesal responded to allegations that he was an agent of intelligence agencies.

"To those who spread these false rumours, I have just one answer. I may lose, but I will bear everything for my people."

As the meeting progressed, scores of youth raised slogans normally heard at pro-freedom rallies.

"Yahan Kya Chalega, Nizam-e-Mustafa." The other slogan was: "Aya, Aya, Shair Aya."

Faesal has earlier said that his resignation was a small act of defiance against the continuing killings in and Kashmir and the failure of the central government to start an initiative that would address the people's problems in Kashmir.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)