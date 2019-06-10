I won't use botox: Mini Mathur hits back at troll

gave a befitting reply to a social media troll, who asked her to consider getting botox done.

The commented on Mini's "Mind The Malhotras", which is out on Prime Video.

"Story of every couple! 'Mind The Malhotras' in Prime Video knocks it out of the park. Great series, total humour. Kudos to Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith... PS: Ms. Mathur, it's botox time."

Mini replied: "Thank you...and no. I will not use botox. It's time the world got comfortable with the fact that women age, their talent does not. Be happy that feisty lead roles are being written for women in their 40s. Would you have rather a 20-year-old playing a 40-year-old Shefali."

Based on Israeli comedy "La Famiglia", "Mind The Malhotras" follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy, and even more reasons to go for therapy.

