B Praak's flirtatious, peppy track 'Nain tere' out now

Punjabi singer-composer has unveiled his latest track "Nain tere".

"Nain tere" has been composed and sung by B Praak, penned by with the video helmed by

"'Nain tere' is a party song. Arvindr Khaira, the man behind the lens, worked on a really unique concept for the video and I am sure people will love it. Get ready to party," B Praak, who has given many timeless hits like "Mann bhariya", " hoyega" and "Teri mitti", said in a statement.

describes the song, presented by in association with Speed Records, as a "flirtatious, young and peppy track".

Arvindr added: " and had already made magic with the track, all I had to do was to recreate that magic on screen."

"Nain tere" is available to stream on Gaana.com.

