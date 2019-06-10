JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Namibia beat Ghana in international friendly

Telangana, Andhra CMs condole Girish Karnad's death

Business Standard

B Praak's flirtatious, peppy track 'Nain tere' out now

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Punjabi singer-composer B Praak has unveiled his latest track "Nain tere".

"Nain tere" has been composed and sung by B Praak, penned by Jaani with the video helmed by Arvindr Khaira.

"'Nain tere' is a party song. Arvindr Khaira, the man behind the lens, worked on a really unique concept for the video and I am sure people will love it. Get ready to party," B Praak, who has given many timeless hits like "Mann bhariya", "Kaun hoyega" and "Teri mitti", said in a statement.

Jaani describes the song, presented by Times Music in association with Speed Records, as a "flirtatious, young and peppy track".

Arvindr added: "B Praak and Jaani had already made magic with the track, all I had to do was to recreate that magic on screen."

"Nain tere" is available to stream on Gaana.com.

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU