Popular Tamil writer, actor Crazy Mohan passes away

Renowned Tamil writer, and breathed his last here on Monday after he suffered a major heart attack. He was 67.

"After he complained of pain in his chest and suffered a heart attack, he was rushed to in the afternoon. Efforts were taken to revive him but unfortunately he passed away around 2 p.m.," a family source told IANS.

Born as Rangachari in 1952, Mohan's first stint with writing began in college, where he was studying Mechanical Engineering, when he wrote the script for "Great Bank Robbery" for an inter-collegiate contest.

He then started writing scripts for his brother Maadhu Balaji's drama troupe. In 1976, wrote his first full-length play called " Thieves in Paalavakkam", thereby, earning the moniker 'Crazy' to his name.

By 1979, Mohan started his own drama troupe Creations which went on to create over 30 plays that have been staged over 6,500 times till date. Some of their popular plays include "Chocolate Krishna", "Satellite Saamiyar", "Marriage Made in Saloon" and "Return of Crazy Thieves", among others.

In 1983, Mohan made his film debut as a for K. Balachander's "Poikkal Kuthirai", which was based on Mohan's own play "Marriage Made in Saloon". The film featured in a cameo.

As a writer, Mohan was widely popular for his association with in multiple Tamil comedies which include "Sathi Leelavathi", "Michael Madana Kama Rajan", "Apoorva Sagodharargal", "Avvai Shanmugi", "Panchatanthiram" and "Vasool Raja MBBS".

Mohan forayed into television in 1989 and produced popular comedy serials, which include "Crazy", "Kalyanathukku Kalyanama" and "Vidathu Sirippu".

Mohan was a recipient of the Kalaimamani award given by the government for excellence in the field of art and literature.

IANS

hp/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)