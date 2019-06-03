IAF aircraft goes missing with 13 on board (Third Lead)

An (IAF) transporter with 13 people on board went missing while flying from to on Monday but there was no trace of the plane despite many hours of search.

The aircraft took off from Jorhat in to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Mechuka is a small town in Aruanchal's district bordering

Within 35 minutes of the getting airborne at 12.25 p.m., it lost contact with ground staff. Since then, there has been no contact with the plane or any of the eight crew members or five others who were on board.

More than seven hours after it disappeared from the radar, there was no trace of the

Wing Ratnakar Singh, the IAF of Eastern Air Command, told IANS: "Efforts are on to establish the whereabouts of the aircraft. C-130J, AN-32 and of IAF and ALH helicopter are trying to locate the missing aircraft."

He said: "Some reports of possible location of were received but no wreckage has been sighted so far."

The IAF is coordinating with the Indian Army, the (ITBP) and civil agencies to trace the missing aircraft.

The will continue from air and on ground throughout the night, officials said.

In New Delhi, Defence said he had spoken to of IAF, Air Marshal

"He has apprised me of the steps taken by the IAF to find the missing aircraft. I pray for the safety of all passengers on board," the tweeted.

Chief tweeted: "Praying for safety of all 13 persons who were on board."

The of newly-created district in Arunachal, Mito Dirchi, said there were some reports of a crash in the jungles of the district.

"We have sent a team for search which includes SP and some villagers. But we have not found any wreckage. We are going to search the areas tomorrow morning again."

In 2009, an An-32 plane crashed over with 13 people on board.

--IANS

rrk-ah/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)