IBS Software's cargo solution bags Korean Air contract

A few days after joining hands with Etihad Airways, Thiruvananthapuram's Technopark-headquartered IBS Software (IBS)'s cloud-based iCargo technology now powers the cargo management of Korean Air (KE), IBS has said.
KE is one of the top five cargo carriers in the world and IBS' fully integrated, web-based solution went live simultaneously at 130 stations of KE across the globe, placing it in complete command and control of the airlines cargo movement worldwide.
Ashok Rajan, head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software, said, KE is a dominant player in the global air cargo industry in terms of scale and they have chosen us to provide them with a competitive edge to lead in a digital world.
The rollout also included the introduction of IBS' brand new suite of mobility capabilities including next-gen android-based barcode scanners and apps on mobile devices such as tablets with integrated electronic workflows at Korean Air's global cargo hub at Seoul Incheon Airport.
The Incheon cargo hub handles 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually and manages 140 flights per day including KE's 20-plus dedicated freighter operations.
Noh Sam Sug, head of Cargo & Senior Vice President, Korean Air cargo, said, this marks the beginning of a brand new chapter in Korean Air Cargo and they are excited to begin the digital journey at Korean Air using the innovative capabilities of IBS.
IBS was in the news, after they inked a contract with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, to enhance the efficiency of its operations and develop a fully automated management system for its guests and baggage journey.
