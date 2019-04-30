IBS Software's cargo solution bags Korean Air contract

A few days after joining hands with Etihad Airways, Thiruvananthapuram's Technopark-headquartered (IBS)'s now powers the of (KE), IBS has said.

KE is one of the top five cargo carriers in the world and IBS' fully integrated, went live simultaneously at 130 stations of KE across the globe, placing it in complete command and control of the cargo movement worldwide.

Ashok Rajan, of Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software, said, KE is a in the global air cargo industry in terms of scale and they have chosen us to provide them with a competitive edge to lead in a digital world.

The rollout also included the introduction of IBS' brand new suite of mobility capabilities including next-gen android-based barcode scanners and apps on such as tablets with integrated electronic workflows at Korean Air's global cargo hub at

The Incheon cargo hub handles 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually and manages 140 flights per day including KE's 20-plus dedicated freighter operations.

Noh Sam Sug, of Cargo & Senior Vice President, cargo, said, this marks the beginning of a brand new chapter in Cargo and they are excited to begin the digital journey at Korean Air using the innovative capabilities of IBS.

IBS was in the news, after they inked a contract with Etihad Airways, the national of the UAE, to enhance the efficiency of its operations and develop a fully automated management system for its guests and baggage journey.

--IANS

sg/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)