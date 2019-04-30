India's March industrial output rate rises to 4.7%

The output of India's eight major industries increased in March to 4.7 per cent on sequential and year-on-year basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data, the index of eight core industries had risen 4.5 per cent in March 2018. On a sequential basis, the core sector grew by 2.2 in February this year.

The core sector index carries 40.27 per cent weightage of the items included in the index of industrial production (IIP).

"The combined index of eight core industries stood at 145 in March 2019, which was 4.7 per cent higher compared with the index of March 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to March 2018-19 was 4.3 per cent," the Ministry said in a statement.

--IANS

rv/sn/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)