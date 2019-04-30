North coastal Andhra braces for 'Fani' impact

With the severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' in the likely to have an impact on north Pradesh, the was gearing up to prevent loss of life and minimise property damages.

The forecast that the cyclone may not hit the provided some relief to the administration as nearly 1,000 km long coastline is expected to escape the devastation, but north comprising Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and districts bordering Odisha were still taking preventive steps.

Special officers in parts of district on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of various departments to review the situation. Authorities in coastal villages and low-lying areas were asked to remain on alert and undertake evacuation, wherever necessary.

said the state was prepared to deal with any eventuality.

According to the (IMD), 'Fani' was centred at about 760 km southeast of Machilipatnam on Tuesday. It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 36 hours to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter, 'recurve' northeastwards towards the Odisha coast.

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is very likely over north coastal and south coastal Odisha on May 2. The IMD has forecast rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over coastal Odisha and adjoining districts of north coastal on May 3 and 4.

