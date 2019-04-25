No fire incident aboard Boeing 777 aircraft: Air India

-
ALSO READ
Engine of Air India's Boeing aircraft shuts down at Delhi airport, 'black fumes' observed
China grounds all Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets following Ethiopia Airlines crash
Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX fleet after crash
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet after crash
-
National carrier Air India on Thursday said that no fire incident took place aboard one of its Boeing 777 aircraft stationed at the IGI airport here.
The airline's clarification comes after Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) fire personnel on Wednesday saw "black fumes from the APU exhaust and believing it to be a fire hazard" sprayed the aircraft's Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) and a part of the fuselage with foam spray.
"Yesterday night at Delhi when an engineer was doing routine technical examination of an empty aircraft (777) APU auto shut down took place," the airline said in a statement.
"Airport fire personnel observed black fumes from the APU exhaust and believing it to be a fire hazard sprayed APU and part of the fuselage with foam spray.
"After this event, APU was examined by opening its cowlings and there was no traces of any burn or external damage noticed except for the minor oil leaks traces, which was normal."
The aircraft is deployed on the Delhi-San Francisco route.
--IANS
rv/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU