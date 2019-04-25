No fire incident aboard Boeing 777 aircraft: Air India

National carrier on Thursday said that no fire incident took place aboard one of its 777 aircraft stationed at the here.

The airline's clarification comes after (IGIA) fire personnel on Wednesday saw "black fumes from the APU exhaust and believing it to be a fire hazard" sprayed the aircraft's (APU) and a part of the fuselage with foam spray.

"Yesterday night at when an was doing routine technical examination of an empty aircraft (777) APU auto shut down took place," the said in a statement.

"Airport fire personnel observed black fumes from the APU exhaust and believing it to be a fire hazard sprayed APU and part of the fuselage with foam spray.

"After this event, APU was examined by opening its cowlings and there was no traces of any burn or external damage noticed except for the minor oil leaks traces, which was normal."

The aircraft is deployed on the Delhi- route.

--IANS

rv/bc

