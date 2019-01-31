Ikea resumes sale of veg biryani atstore's restaurant in

Months after suspending the sale of vegetable at its following a complaint that were found in it, the store here Thursday resumed it, a senior of the Swedish furnishing company said.

On September 5, last year said it stopped selling Vegetable and in its 1000-seater restaurant located at its store here, following a complaint it received earlier from a customer.

"Today is the first day we started reselling vegetable biryani," Hyderabad Store Manager, told reporters when asked about the resumption of the sale of the dishin the restaurant.

The contract with the supplier from whom they were sourcing the was terminated following the incident and they were now preparing in the store's kitchen, he said.

"We are nowpreparing biryani three to four days in a week in our in-house kitchen.

We are also looking to appoint a party to supply us the dish. The will also eventually come back to the menu," the told

In an embarrassment for the store, a man found a worm in the vegetable biryani served to him, prompting the (GHMC) to issue a notice to the firm in August last year.

Apologising for the "unfortunate experience," Ikea had said it would take corrective action.

"IKEA has voluntarily stopped sales of two of its most appreciated products and Samosa, sourced locally in

Ikeafollows strong internal processes to secure quality and takes full responsibility for its supply chain.

IkeaIndia has initiated an internal review in order to take any corrective actions as needed, Ikeahadsaidthen.

