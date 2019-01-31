DHFL stocks end 16% lower; company denies MCA probe

Stocks of Dewan Housing Corp (DHFL) closed 16 per cent lower on Thursday after reports emerged that the (MCA) may probe allegation of a Rs 31,000-crore scam involving the company.

The company in a BSE filing on Thursday, however, denied receiving any communication from the with regard to a probe against the company.

Stocks of the private housing company slumped nearly 20 per cent at one point during the day's trading and closed at Rs 135.85 per share, down 15.93 per cent.

The reports of an alleged MCA probe comes days after the alleged that DHFL promoters routed around Rs 31,000 crore through dubious and parked it outside to acquire assets.

The company on Tuesday rejected the allegations. DHFL said it had met all its obligations to its lenders by paying them back over Rs 17,000 crore in the last three months.

