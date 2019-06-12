Cyclone Vayu more severe, 2.15 lakh shifted

Triggered by a warmer and acquiring moisture from the southwest monsoon, cyclone Vayu on Wednesday got more intense with forecasts revising its speed up to 155 km-165 km per hour and gusting at 180 km when it touches the coast on Thursday afternoon.

More than 2.15 lakh people were evacuated to safety with scores of buses and three special trains pressed into service. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone changing its course a bit, could now make a landfall between Dwarka and Veraval on the coast.

IMD told reporters that the cyclone could now hit the coast on Thursday afternoon, instead of early morning.

Flight operations from to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar in the have been cancelled for Thursday, while all educational institutions have been shut and tourists on the coast asked to steer out at the earliest, officials said.

Three evacuation special trains were being pressed into service -- one from Okha in to and two trains with 21 coaches for Ahmedabad after 8.05 p.m., Western Railway PRO told IANS.

Vijay Rupani, who had a review meeting with the at the State Emergency Operations Centre, told reporters that the (IMD) had upgraded the possible velocity from up to 120 km per hour till Tuesday evening to 155 to 165 km per hour and gusting at 175 km per hour.

"We had earlier planned to shift only those living in kutchha (thatched) houses but in the wake of forecasts that the cyclone could be severe, decided to shift all the people in coastal villages," Rupani said.

The added that there was no other option but to evacuate the maximum number of people to safety. "The government's success would be in zero death," he said.

Rupani said more than 1.20 lakh people had been shifted by around noon and many more would be moved by the evening.

Officials said as many as 47 and others had arrived in Gujarat. On Tuesday, the airlifted 160 NDRF jawans from Vijaywada to Jamnagar, while the NDRF announced on Wednesday that 12 more teams will be airlifted from INS Rajali (Tamil Nadu) and (Bihar) to help people in Gujarat and neighbouring Union Territory of Diu.

