In Mizoram, ruling MNF leads in lone LS seat

IANS  |  Aizawl 

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate C. Lalrosanga is leading in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram over his nearest Independent rival Lalnghinglova Hmar by around 9,000 votes.

Hmar is backed by the opposition Congress and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) alliance.

The counting of votes are in progress in the lone parliamentary constituency and by-poll to the Aizawl West-I Assembly seat, where voting was held simultaneously in the first phase of polling on April 11.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 11:14 IST

