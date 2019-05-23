In Mizoram, ruling MNF leads in lone LS seat

The ruling (MNF) candidate is leading in the lone Lok Sabha seat in over his nearest Independent rival by around 9,000 votes.

Hmar is backed by the opposition and the (ZPM) alliance.

The counting of votes are in progress in the lone parliamentary constituency and by-poll to the seat, where voting was held simultaneously in the first phase of polling on April 11.

--IANS

sc/mag/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)