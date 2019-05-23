DMK-led alliance leads in 36 seats in TN

The DMK led alliance has established initial leads in 36 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats that went for polls in Tamil Nadu, bucking the national trend that favours the BJP led alliance, as per the of India.

In the Lok Sabha polls, prominent candidates of DMK and its allies like Congress, (CPI-M), (CPI) and others are leading over their respective rivals belonging to AIADMK led alliance.

As per the initial trends announced by the poll body, the DMK led alliance was leading in 36 Lok Sabha constituencies (DMK 22, 8, CPIM- 2, CPI- 2, VCK-1, IUML-1).

On the other hand, the ruling AIADMK and alliance partner PMK were in lead in one seat each.

Star candidates of the DMK like member Kanimozhi, former Union Ministers T.R. Baalu, A. Raja and Dayanidhi Maran were in the lead.

Prominent candidates Karti P. Chidambaram, A.H. Vasanthakumar, S. Jothimani and Su. Thirunavukarasar were in the lead.

The Lok Sabha polls saw a four cornered contest. The two major fronts are: the AIADMK-led front comprising the PMK, BJP, DMDK, TMC, PT, PNK and others and the DMK-led front consisting of the Congress, MDMK, IUML, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, KMDK and IJK.

The AMMK floated by and the MNM floated by are making their electoral debut.

Election in the Vellore constituency was rescinded by the on the charges of money play by DMK candidate.

