BJP ahead in 4 seats in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
BJP, Congress attack KCR for delay in ministry expansion
TRS announces candidates for 17 seats in Telangana
Will launch a national party after LS polls if needed: KCR
Chalk out strategy for completion of irrigation projects: Telangana CM to officials
Another Congress MLA in Telangana defects to TRS
-
In a jolt to Telangana's ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which was hoping a clean sweep, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in four of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
Overall, the TRS was leading in 11 constituencies but party President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha was trailing in Nizamabad as D. Arvind of the BJP established early lead.
TRS senior leader Vinod Kumar was trailing in Karimnagar, where Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the BJP was leading by over 23,000 votes.
Soyam Bapu Rao of the BJP was also ahead with a margin of over 28,000 votes in Adilabad. BJP's G. Kishan Reddy was ahead in Secunderabad, the only seat won by the party in 2014.
State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy was leading in Nalgonda while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi was leading in Hyderabad.
TRS, which had won 11 seats in 2014, was aiming a clean sweep by winning 16 seats, leaving Hyderabad for its ally AIMIM.
--IANS
ms/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU