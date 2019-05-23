BJP ahead in 4 seats in Telangana

In a jolt to Telangana's ruling party Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which was hoping a clean sweep, the was leading in four of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Overall, the TRS was leading in 11 constituencies but and Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter was trailing in Nizamabad as D. Arvind of the BJP established early lead.

TRS senior leader was trailing in Karimnagar, where Bandi of the BJP was leading by over 23,000 votes.

Soyam Bapu Rao of the BJP was also ahead with a margin of over 28,000 votes in Adilabad. BJP's G. Kishan Reddy was ahead in Secunderabad, the only seat won by the party in 2014.

was leading in Nalgonda while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was leading in

TRS, which had won 11 seats in 2014, was aiming a clean sweep by winning 16 seats, leaving for its ally AIMIM.

--IANS

ms/pg

