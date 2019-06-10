Inconsistent Sri Lanka face wounded Bangladesh (Preview)

After two consecutive defeats, will look to return to winning ways when they face a depleted in their fourth game at the Bristol Ground on Tuesday.

The Bangla Tigers, after making a perfect start to their campaign against South Africa, faced back to back defeats against and England and are low on confidence.

Apart from the first game against the Proteas, the batting has not been consistent and it has only been all-rounder who has been able to perform. None of their other batters have been able to maintain consistency and have failed to cope with the scoreboard pressure. Their openers, and Tamim Iqbal, have not been able to provide the starts that the Bangladeshi fans would be hoping for, something which Mashrafe Mortaza will desperately want.

However, Bangladesh's major concern is their which was taken for plenty by tournament favourites England in their previous encounter. They conceded a total in excess of 380 and were given a hard time on the field.

Meanwhile, will be looking for two crucial points after their last encounter was washed out against The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side started their tournament campaign on the worst possible note, conceding a 10-wicket defeat to However, it was their which rescued them against in a rain-curtailed match which they just managed to win.

Batting has been one of the issues which has been coping with in the initial phase of the ongoing tournament. They have suffered batting collapses and have not been able to play their full quota of 50 overs in all the completed matches.

In bowling, they will miss the services of who won them the match against However, with the likes of Lasith Malinga, their still finds an edge over

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar,

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c),Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana,

