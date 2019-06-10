JUST IN
Business Standard

India lost a beloved son: Rahul on Karnad's death

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of multi-lingual scholar and actor Girish Karnad, saying India has lost a beloved son whose memory will live on.

"Playwright, actor, director but above all a great human being, in Girish Karnad's passing India has lost a beloved son, whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of creative work he leaves behind. My condolences to his family and fans around the world," Gandhi tweeted.

Karnad, a Jnanpith winner, multi-lingual scholar, master playwright, screenwriter, actor, director and a colossus in India's cultural landscape, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 81.

--IANS

aks/pg

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 16:28 IST

