India lost a beloved son: Rahul on Karnad's death

Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of multi-lingual Karnad, saying has lost a beloved son whose memory will live on.

"Playwright, actor, but above all a great human being, in Karnad's passing has lost a beloved son, whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of creative work he leaves behind. My condolences to his family and fans around the world," Gandhi tweeted.

Karnad, a Jnanpith winner, multi-lingual scholar, master playwright, screenwriter, actor, and a colossus in India's cultural landscape, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 81.

--IANS

aks/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)