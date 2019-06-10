troops will be withdrawn from by June 2010, announced on Monday.

The Defence Forces (NZDF) deployment at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, will be reduced in stages from the current 95 personnel until the end of mission in June 2020 when full responsibility for basic training will be handed over to the Iraqi Forces, said in a joint statement with and

and Australian forces have trained more than 44,000 Iraqi Forces (ISF) personnel since arriving at as part of the in 2015, reports news.

"Four years ago New Zealand made a commitment to the and to the Coalition to train the ISF at Taji and lift their capability to defeat and prevent the resurgence of Over the next 12 months, New Zealand will be able to wind down and conclude that commitment," said.

The country will increase its stabilization funding for aid and development in to NZ$3 million ($2 million) per year over the next three years, up from NZ$2.4 million, to help affected communities.

Ardern also announced that the country's deployment to would remain to support training of officers until December 2020, and will pursue new opportunities "enhancing involvement of women in and initiatives" with NATO.

"By March 2020, the number of NZDF personnel deployed in will have decreased from 13 to 11. This will comprise six personnel deployed to the Academy, two personnel within and potentially up to three focusing on Women, and Security and reconciliation and reintegration," the said.

