Netflix offering weekly mobile-only plan for Rs 65

Content steaming platform is experimenting a weekly mobile-only plan for Rs 65 -- the lowest ever cost it has offered its services in, exclusively in

The mobile-only plan allows users to watch content on just one or tablet screen at a time, according to

The new plans appearing on India's website lists the weekly mobile-only plan for Rs 65, basic plan for Rs 125, standard plan (two screens allowed) for Rs 165, and ultra plan for Rs 200 (four screens in 4k).

However, the mobile-only plan does not support shows in HD or 4K quality.

Despite bringing what seems to be the most affordable plans, still remains the most expensive over-the-top (OTT) content streaming platform in

Other OTT players like Prime Video and Hotstar Premium charge Rs 199 each per month with added benefits.

Being the world's second-largest market with cheapest data rates, has become a major focus point for international content and music streaming platforms.

Recently, Music slashed down its previous Rs 120 per month pack rate to Rs 99.

